MY Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MY Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 6.0% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

