MY Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MY Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $254.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $259.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.07 and its 200 day moving average is $244.04.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

