Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Trading Down 10.0 %
NASDAQ:NETDW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,178. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.22.
About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II
