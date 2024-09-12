Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Trading Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:NETDW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,178. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

