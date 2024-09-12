Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Naspers Stock Performance
Shares of NPSNY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. Naspers has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $44.84.
Naspers Company Profile
