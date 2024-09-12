Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Naspers Stock Performance

Shares of NPSNY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. Naspers has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $44.84.

Get Naspers alerts:

Naspers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.