National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NSA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.94.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $46.65 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,176 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,567,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $16,056,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

