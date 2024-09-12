National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -520.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.