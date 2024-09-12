Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

NHTC stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 million, a P/E ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

