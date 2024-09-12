Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Insider Purchases A$21,060.00 in Stock

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Grenham acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.76 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,060.00 ($14,040.00).

Navigator Global Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Navigator Global Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Navigator Global Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Navigator Global Investments

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

