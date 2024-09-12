Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,202 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.9% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

