Nelson Capital Management LLC Invests $220,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,510,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18,534.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 929,887 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 287.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 899,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 649,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,271,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after buying an additional 364,260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

ICLN stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

