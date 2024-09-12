Nelson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 547.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.82.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $294.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.53. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.63 and a fifty-two week high of $300.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

