Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Netcapital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCPL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 114,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,051. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Netcapital has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $49.43 million, a PE ratio of -50.20 and a beta of -0.56.

Get Netcapital alerts:

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($7.69). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 100.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netcapital

About Netcapital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Netcapital stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netcapital Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCPL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.03% of Netcapital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.