New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $233.40 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

