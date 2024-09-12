New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

