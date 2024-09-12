New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,461,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 429,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

