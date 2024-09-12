New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 2.8% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.69 and last traded at $62.56. Approximately 284,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,797,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Further Reading

