Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Up 3.2%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.75. 229,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 617,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

