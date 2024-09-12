News (NASDAQ:NWS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of NWS stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.37. News has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of News by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in News during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in News by 18.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
