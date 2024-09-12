News (NASDAQ:NWS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

News Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NWS stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.37. News has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of News by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in News during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in News by 18.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

