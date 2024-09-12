NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 89.6% per year over the last three years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -190.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

NXRT opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

