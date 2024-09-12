Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $160.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.60.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,707.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

