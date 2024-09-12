Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 52 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 17.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 73.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $766.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $882.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $934.57. The stock has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.