Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.09% of Wix.com worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,554,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Wix.com by 1,378.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2,110.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wix.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $152.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 134.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $178.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.19.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
