Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $2.67 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $643.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $637.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.98. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

