Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Vaxcyte worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,152,000 after buying an additional 1,284,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $57,494,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,839,000 after buying an additional 700,414 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,117,000 after acquiring an additional 692,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

PCVX stock opened at $113.55 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $74.38. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,225,810.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,503 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,810.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,218. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCVX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

