Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increases Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,532 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

