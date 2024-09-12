Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 486,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of Mirion Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,308,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 159,404 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,546,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,933,000 after purchasing an additional 474,414 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,101 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,984,187. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,984,187. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,639 shares of company stock valued at $572,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MIR opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

