Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after buying an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $490.93 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $136,522.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.