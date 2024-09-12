Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.26% of TransMedics Group worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,162,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,862,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,538,000 after buying an additional 136,217 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,957,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,475,000 after buying an additional 68,884 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,551,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $143.81 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.22 and a 200 day moving average of $125.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.