Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 152,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,718,000. FTAI Aviation accounts for about 1.6% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $115.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.53. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

