Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 152,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,718,000. FTAI Aviation accounts for about 1.6% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of FTAI opened at $115.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.53. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 2.04.
FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI
FTAI Aviation Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analysts Recommend These 3 Sector ETFs for Long-Term Growth
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.