NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

