NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.