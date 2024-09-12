NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hershey by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,142,000 after buying an additional 64,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $198.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.52. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $213.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.21.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

