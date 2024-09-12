NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Shares of 11,500 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,415,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.12.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

