NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Shares of 2,000 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 44.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Up 3.3 %

Elastic stock opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 140.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. Elastic has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elastic from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

Read Our Latest Report on ESTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $487,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,737,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total value of $1,061,880.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,297 shares in the company, valued at $49,698,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $487,605.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,737,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,070 shares of company stock worth $36,234,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.