NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Has $39.24 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 609,974 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,649 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 11.4% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $39,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,522,000 after buying an additional 242,473 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 310,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after buying an additional 41,762 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 235,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89,594 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $51,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.