NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $1.96 Million in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,549,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of AerCap by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

AerCap Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AER opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.59. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.