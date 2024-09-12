NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $258,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,352 shares of company stock worth $10,526,982 in the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TOST. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Toast Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

