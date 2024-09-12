NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases Shares of 700 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 125,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 928,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $319,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $370.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $367.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

