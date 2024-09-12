NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 9,157 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

