NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Trims Stock Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 72,914 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 767,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE AFB opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $385,357.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,149,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,796,671. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

