NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 6.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.23. 33,658,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 52,081,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.
NIO Stock Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
