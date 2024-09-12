NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 6.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.23. 33,658,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 52,081,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.