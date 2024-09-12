Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Ceramic Price Performance

NPPRF remained flat at $16.40 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. Nippon Ceramic has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

About Nippon Ceramic

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

