Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Ceramic Price Performance
NPPRF remained flat at $16.40 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. Nippon Ceramic has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.
About Nippon Ceramic
