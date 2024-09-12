Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 229.2% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

NPNYY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,487. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.