Noah H. Glass Sells 10,423 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,423 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $51,072.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,725.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE OLO opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in OLO by 419.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 306,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 247,194 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,739,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,940,000 after purchasing an additional 319,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,411,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 416,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at $249,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

