Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nomura were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 689,849 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 32.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 11.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 240,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Stock Performance

NYSE NMR opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

