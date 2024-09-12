Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $39,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nordson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 5,590.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.40.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $247.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.49. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.