NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.09. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 86,907 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

