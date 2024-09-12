Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVZMY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.24. 2,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,167. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Featured Articles

