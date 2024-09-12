NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Price Target Raised to $44.00

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ NRXP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 225,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,188. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $7.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.26.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 642,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.75% of NRx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

