NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 10,878 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 4,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

NSTS Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.08.

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NSTS Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in NSTS Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NSTS Free Report ) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.99% of NSTS Bancorp worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

