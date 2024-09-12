NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 10,878 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 4,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.
NSTS Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.08.
NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NSTS Bancorp
NSTS Bancorp Company Profile
NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.
