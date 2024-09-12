NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Raised to $15.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $12.80 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,580,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,412,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NU has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NU will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NU by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,442 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $1,958,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 499.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 413,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

